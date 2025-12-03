Trailer of Madhuri Dixit-starrer ‘Mrs. Deshpande’ out now

Actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to rule OTT space with her new show ‘Mrs. Deshpande’.

Set in a world where appearances deceive, Mrs. Deshpande follows Mumbai as it reels from murders echoing the signature of a long-captured serial killer. Forced into an uneasy alliance, the police turn to the original killer, a gentle, unassuming woman hiding a far darker truth. As buried histories and subtle betrayals surface, tension builds through the smallest, quietest moments, read a press note.

On Monday, the trailer was launched in Mumbai. Madhuri along with director Nagesh and co-star Priyanshu Chatterjee were present.

In a conversation with ANI, Madhuri Dixit opened up about her role in the upcoming thriller series, saying that it might come as a major surprise for her fans, as she calls it one of the most multi-layered characters she has portrayed to date.

When asked about the characters she has never portrayed on screen, Madhuri Dixit said, “I feel to a large extent, Mrs. Deshpande is going to do that because they have not seen me like that ever on screen. In it, she’s a multi-layered kind of person.”

With her role as a serial killer in the series, Madhuri feels she is breaking the usual “mould” of female characters in Indian entertainment.

“It is a challenge. You’re breaking a mould because I don’t think we’ve had a movie or a series done on a woman serial killer yet. I don’t think so, at least and the way it has been portrayed, Nagesh Kukunoor has done a fabulous job,” said Madhuri Dixit. (ANI)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday promote ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ on KBC