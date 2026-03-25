Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke blessed with baby boy
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Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke blessed with baby boy

Singer Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke have been blessed with a son.
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Singer Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke have been blessed with a son.

On Monday, Charlie took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and Instagram. The couple has named the newborn ‘Jude’.

As per Charlie’s caption, the baby boy was born on March 13.

Have a look at the pictures of the newborn posted by Charlie on his social media. “Hey Jude (heart emoji) 3.13.26,” Charlie captioned the post, expressing happiness as he embarked on the chapter of parenthood.

Charlie and Brooke tied the knot in 2024, as per PEOPLE. (ANI)

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Charlie Puth
Brooke
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