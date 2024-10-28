‘Vanvaas’ is one of his best films till date says Nana Patekar

Veteran star Nana Patekar has said that his journey in “Vanvaas” has been memorable and called the film one of his best films till date.

Nana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a poster from the upcoming film. In the poster, the veteran actor is seen sitting all suited up on a ghat. The actress has worried look on his face.

He captioned it: “#Vanvaas ki puri journey mere liye bahot hi yaadgaar rahi. Yeh aaj tak ki meri best filmon mein se ek hai.”

The actor also shared that the teaser of the film is all set to be unveiled.

He added: “Bas 2 din baad, teaser out on October 29.”

Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas is written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma and will be released worldwide by Zee Studios. The film will be a Christmas release and will hit the theaters on 20th December 2024.

It was on October 12, when filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his next titled “Vanvaas”, which he taggeds as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana”.

Talking about “Vanvaas”, Sharma said: “Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas.”

The makers offered a glimpse of the story that explores the timeless theme echoing an ancient tale where duty, honour, and the consequences of one’s actions shape the course of lives. (IANS)

