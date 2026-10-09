Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75, Tributes Pour in

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, Patekar was administered CPR for around 45 minutes but could not be revived. He had reportedly messaged a friend around 2:30 am saying he was unwell, after which the friend reached his residence around 4 am.

Tributes poured in from across cinema, sports and public life. Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol and Rajpal Yadav, among others, remembered Patekar for his powerful performances, honesty, generosity and distinctive personality. Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, along with Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri, also paid tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an exceptional artist who challenged social evils through his work, while the RSS also mourned his death.

Several tributes highlighted Patekar's generosity and social work. Rohit Shetty recalled that Patekar refused payment for his cameo in Golmaal Again and instead asked him to donate the money to an orphanage. Raza Murad remembered his extensive charity work and support for farmers, while Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan also highlighted his humanitarian efforts.

Patekar, one of the most respected names in Hindi and Marathi cinema, made his debut with Gaman in 1978 and earned acclaim for films including Parinda, Prahar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat. He continued acting until his final years, appearing in Housefull 5, O'Romeo and Subedar. His death marks the end of a celebrated career spanning nearly five decades. (ANI)

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