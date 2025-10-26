Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who is known for his comic roles in shows ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, passed away due to Kidney failure today. The actor was 74.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news of the actor’s demise on his Instagram handle. According to the filmmaker, the actor took his last breath at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

While calling the demise of Satish Shah a “huge loss” for the entertainment industry, Ashoke Pandit said, “Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry.”

Ashoke Pandit recalled his work experience with Satish Shah while expressing his sorrow at the actor’s passing.

“I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness,” added Ashoke Pandit.

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.

The actor’s diverse filmography includes popular hits like ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Shaadi No. 1’.

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah’s portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday. (ANI)

