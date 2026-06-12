‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Unleashes Action-Packed Chaos and Comedy

The makers of Welcome To The Jungle have released the film’s trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of a comedy entertainer packed with action, adventure and an ensemble cast. The four-minute trailer places Akshay Kumar at the centre of the story, playing a once-popular actor whose career has suffered after a series of box-office failures.

Rather than revealing the full plot, the trailer introduces a host of characters and showcases a series of comic situations, including mistaken identities, misunderstandings, jungle adventures and over-the-top action sequences. The film appears to stay true to the humour and chaos that made the Welcome franchise a fan favourite.

One of the trailer’s highlights is the comic chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, who share several humorous moments. The trailer also features glimpses of Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Kiku Sharda and many others, adding to the film’s fast-paced comedic setup.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy ensembles in recent years. The cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Daler Mehndi, Urvashi Rautela and several more. The film is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. (ANI)

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