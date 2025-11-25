Papon: I don't feel the need to take a break on my birthday

Singer Papon, who chose to spend his 50th birthday this year entirely absorbed in his music rather than taking time off, said he doesn't feel the need for a break when he can mark the day doing what he loves.

Speaking about working through his birthday, Papon said, "Music has always been my biggest celebration. I don't feel the need to take a break on my birthday when I get to spend the day doing what I love."

Fresh off the success of his Sham-E-Mehfil 2025 tour, Papon is currently in the final stages of completing the album, which brings together fresh poetry, soulful compositions, and the signature depth he's known for.

He added: "This new ghazal album is very close to my heart, and the energy of the shows keeps me inspired. Of course, I'll steal a little time to be with my family too-because they're my grounding force. But for me, creating music is the best gift I can give myself and my listeners."

On the work front, Papon is all set to release his upcoming ghazal album, featuring original compositions with fresh poetry penned by poets of today.

Talking about Papon, he started his musical journey in the year 1998 with the Assamese song "Nasaba Sokule" from the album Snigdha Junak.In 2004 he released his first album, Junaki Raati. (IANS)

