Why did Javed Akhtar refuse to write songs for Border 2?

Border 2 releases on January 23, and buzz is high not just for the sequel but also for reworked versions of iconic songs like Ghar Kab Aayoge.Border 2 is all set to hit theatres on January 23, and fans can't wait to watch the highly anticipated sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 war drama Border. Amid the release buzz, netizens are also talking about the reworked versions of iconic tracks like Ghar Kab Aayoge and Aye Jate Hue Lamhon.

Recently, lyricist Javed Akhtar, who penned the songs for the original Border, revealed that the makers of the sequel had approached him but chose to decline the offer.

While speaking to India Today, Akhtar called the trend of recreating old songs "intellectual and creative bankruptcy."

"They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused," he said. "I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work."

He also opened up about the industry's increasing dependence on nostalgia and argued that if filmmakers can make a new movie, they should also be able to make new music as well. "Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?" Akhtar said.

He further points out that when Border was created, the team did not reuse hit songs from the 1964 film Haqeeqat, despite its unforgettable patriotic numbers like Kar Chale Hum Fida.

"We wrote absolutely different songs, and people liked them too. You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? Otherwise, you are admitting that you can only live on past glory," he said. (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress Malaika Arora Kicks Off Week with Yoga and Fitness Goals