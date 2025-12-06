Yami Gautam praises husband Aditya and team as ‘Dhurandhar’ releases

It’s a special day for Bollywood actor Yami Gautam as her husband Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Dhurandhar’ hits the theatres on Friday. She praised Dhar for his dedication and hard work, saying, “You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya”.

Taking to X, she penned a long note for her husband and the entire film’s team, “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today !!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family !!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya !!!”

Yami added, “Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together !!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR Is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience..Jai Hind”

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. (ANI)

