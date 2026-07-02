Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Teaser Unleashes a Rebellious Fairytale for Grown-Ups Led by Powerful Women

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is one of the most-awaited films of the year. With the release date approaching, the makers have unveiled a new teaser that shows one man, Yash, handling ‘Ladies & Ladies.’

Packed with power, mystery, attitude, and adrenaline, the video centers on Yash while giving a sneak peek into the female forces shaping the story. Apart from Yash, the teaser features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

With Yash’s powerful voiceover, the teaser opens with a warning, not just for kids, but for their grandparents and great-grandparents too. Unlike the first teaser, this one centres on Yash while also introducing the women of the film.

They’re strong, from different worlds: one is a cabaret dancer, the second is a bartender, the third rides a bike. It hints that audiences are in for something totally unexpected.

Right from the first frame, the video embraces its rebellious spirit with the disclaimer: “Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk.” Equal parts unfiltered and candid, the warning captures the film’s pulse.

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi command every frame with undeniable presence, teasing characters that are as complex as they are powerful. Whether it’s the fierce and formidable Nayanthara, Kiara’s mesmerising, magnetic and yet somewhat melancholic energy, Tara’s unbothered and vivacious presence, Rukmini’s fierce intensity or Huma’s captivating and steely glimpse, each woman leaves an unmistakable mark on the world of Toxic. Elevating the intrigue further is a captivating female voice-over that tells a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the asset continues to expand a world that is dangerous and impossible to look away from. Through striking visuals, stylized action and an atmosphere dripping with intrigue, Toxic promises a cinematic experience that refuses to colour inside the lines. (Agencies)

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