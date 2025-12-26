Year end glow rituals: Kareena Kapoor shares self-care moments in recent pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be enjoying some me time as the year comes to an end. As part of her “year-end glow rituals,” the actor took some time for herself and shared glimpses with her fans.

On Wednesday, Bebo took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her self-care routine. In the photos, the actor is seen striking goofy poses and enjoying the moment. Along with the pictures, she kept the caption short and simple, writing, “Year-end glow rituals.”

Kareena also shared another post that caught attention. She posted a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The photo was taken in a mustard field, with ‘sarson ke khet’ in the background. Karisma is seen smiling in a cozy, casual look while posing with Saif.

Recently, Kareena also met actor Anupam Kher during a flight to Delhi. The veteran actor later shared pictures from the flight on his Instagram account. He wrote that meeting Kareena brought back old memories from the early days of her career.

In his post, Anupam Kher spoke about meeting Kareena for the first time during the shooting of her debut film Refugee in 2000. He recalled how eager she was to make her mark in films and how she went on to do that over the years.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. The film is said to tell a story that will make people think about society and its systems. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘It’s a wrap’ for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, Akshay Kumar confirms 2026 release