‘Don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die’: '3 Idiots' Actor Omi Vaidya Voices Support for Sonam Wangchuk

3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya has voiced support for educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Referring to the film’s iconic character Phunsuk Wangdu—loosely inspired by Wangchuk—Vaidya urged people to pay attention to the activist’s deteriorating health and the issues behind his protest.

His appeal comes after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protest, claimed Wangchuk has lost nearly 9 kg since beginning his fast and that his health has significantly worsened.

In a video shared on social media, Vaidya introduced himself as “Chatur” from 3 Idiots and made an emotional appeal, saying, “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die.” He reminded viewers that the beloved character was inspired by Wangchuk, whom he described as a humble and remarkable innovator, educator and reformer.

Vaidya said Wangchuk’s blood sugar had dropped to concerning levels and expressed worry that the seriousness of the situation was not receiving enough public attention. He encouraged people to learn more about Wangchuk’s work and the reasons behind his protest.

The actor explained that Wangchuk’s hunger strike focuses on issues related to education, Ladakh’s autonomy and environmental protection. While acknowledging that people may have different opinions on the protest, Vaidya stressed that the activist’s life should not be at risk and urged the public to understand the concerns he is raising. (Agencies)

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