Balanced Diet: The Key to Healthy Eating

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is crucial for staying healthy and feeling your best. This involves eating a variety of foods in the right amounts to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

To maintain a healthy, balanced diet, it's recommended to:

1. Eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables daily.

2. Base meals on high-fiber starchy foods like potatoes, bread, rice, or pasta.

3. Include some dairy or dairy alternatives like soya drinks.

4. Consume beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat, or other proteins.

5. Choose unsaturated oils and spreads in small amounts.

6. Drink plenty of fluids, aiming for at least 6 to 8 glasses a day.