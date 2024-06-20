Sikkim: Torrential Rains Unleash New Wave of Landslides in State

IMPHAL: Continuous heavy rain has caused many landslides in different areas of Sikkim, especially Dentam in West Sikkim, which has been hit the hardest.

These landslides have damaged many buildings and resulted in the loss of livestock. Fortunately, no human deaths have been reported.

The ongoing heavy rain has destroyed many homes and caused the deaths of several cattle in Dentam, Sikkim.

Emergency teams have been sent out to remove debris and reopen blocked roads.