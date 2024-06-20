Sikkim: Torrential Rains Unleash New Wave of Landslides in State

IMPHAL: Continuous heavy rain has caused many landslides in different areas of Sikkim, especially Dentam in West Sikkim, which has been hit the hardest.
These landslides have damaged many buildings and resulted in the loss of livestock. Fortunately, no human deaths have been reported.
The ongoing heavy rain has destroyed many homes and caused the deaths of several cattle in Dentam, Sikkim.
Emergency teams have been sent out to remove debris and reopen blocked roads.
People living in areas prone to landslides in Sikkim have been urged to stay alert and follow safety advice from local authorities.
Efforts are being made to help those affected by the landslides, with the Sikkim government and local organizations working together on relief efforts.
This involves offering temporary housing, food, and medical assistance to people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the landslides.
At the same time, Sudesh Kumar Subba, the MLA for Maneybong Dentam, visited the affected areas to assess the situation.
Earlier, at least six people died, and around 1,500 tourists were stranded due to massive landslides caused by continuous rainfall in Mangan district, northern Sikkim, officials reported on Thursday.
A newly built bailey bridge at Sangkalang collapsed, cutting off the connection between Mangan, Dzongu, and Chungthang. Landslides blocked parts of the roads, flooded or damaged several houses, and knocked down electricity poles, according to officials.
Towns like Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung in Mangan district, which are known for tourist spots like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, are now cut off from the rest of the country.
The bailey bridge at Sangkalang, built after last October's massive flood in the Teesta River, has collapsed again, cutting off critical connections. Authorities have advised stranded tourists to stay where they are until new road connections can be established for vehicle movement, according to officials.
