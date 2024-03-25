Diverse Uses of Cannabis: Beyond Holi and Bhang

GUWAHATI: Derived from the Cannabis sativa plant or true hemp, Bhang is widely enjoyed during the Holi festival throughout India.

The use of Bhang is not just limited to Holi, as it is also used for various other purposes like medicine, as a pesticide, and to aid in the germination of paddy seeds.

The cannabis plant can grow to be 4 to 10 feet tall when fully grown. It is primarily found in the Indo-Gangetic plains, including states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal as well as in the Deccan region.

In Telugu, it’s called Ganzai, in Tamil it's Ganja, and Kannada it’s Bangi.