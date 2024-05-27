International Day of Action for Women's Health 2024: May 28

May 28 is known as International Day of Action for Women’s Health. For more than 30 years, this day has been observed by supporters of women’s right and those working in sexual and reproductive health across the globe.
The main idea behind this day is to recognize that sexual and reproductive rights are basic human rights that everyone should have.
Women deserved to live a healthy and fulfilling life, without facing abuse or discrimination. They should have access to education, privacy, and ability to make choices about their own sexual and reproductive health.
Activist for sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) work globally to make sure these important rights are protected for women everywhere.
In 1987, during the Women’s Health Meeting in Costa Rica, the Latin American and Catibbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) suggested that May 28 should be recognized annually as the International Day of Action for Women’s Health.
LACWHN promoted the day in Latin America, while the Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) spread awareness globally.
The campaign has traditionally highlighted issues such as women’s healthcare, poverty, abortion, HIV/AIDS, access to contraceptives and holding governments accountable.
The International Day of Action for Women’s Health is a day to celebrate the efforts made to protect women’s sexual and reproductive rights. It’s a day for activists in this field to feel inspired by the progress made through their hard work worldwide.
It’s also a day to call on the public, governments, and policymakers to pay attention to these campaigns and make legal and administrative changes that support women’s sexual and reproductive rights.
Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how health systems are organized and how health care is provided worldwide, even in countries with fewer resources.
For instance, AI can analyze data to find patterns in diseases, enhance treatment and care, forecast a patient’s health risks, and make healthcare services and systems more efficient.
