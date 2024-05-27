International Day of Action for Women's Health 2024: May 28

May 28 is known as International Day of Action for Women’s Health. For more than 30 years, this day has been observed by supporters of women’s right and those working in sexual and reproductive health across the globe.

The main idea behind this day is to recognize that sexual and reproductive rights are basic human rights that everyone should have.

Women deserved to live a healthy and fulfilling life, without facing abuse or discrimination. They should have access to education, privacy, and ability to make choices about their own sexual and reproductive health.

Activist for sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) work globally to make sure these important rights are protected for women everywhere.