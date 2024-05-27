Mizoram: NIA Apprehends Individual for Trafficking Arms & Ammunition

Solomona is the second person arrested in this case, which is identified as RC – 31/2023/NIA/DLI. This case is related to the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Northeast states.

The case was filed on December 26, 2023, under several laws including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substabces Act, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

This action was taken based on reliable information about a significant illegal supply network operating in the region.

Investigations have shown that the accused set up a network in the border areas between Myanmar and Mizoram. Their goal was to acquire and move arms and ammunition, as well as smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from Myanmar.

Earlier, Laigaihawma was arrested in relation to this case. His associate, Lalmuamawma, also known as Mangliana, is still on the run and is from Myanmar.