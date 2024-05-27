Mizoram: NIA Apprehends Individual for Trafficking Arms & Ammunition

AIZAWL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a person identified Solomona, also known as Hminga, in Mizoram in connection with trafficking of arms and ammunition.
The development was made after the NIA searched six places, including two gun stores, in Aizawl district, as part of an investigation into arms, ammunition trafficking, and explosives smuggling.
During the searches, authorities found a significant amount of explosive materials, ammunition, digital devices, documents, and other evidence.
Solomona is the second person arrested in this case, which is identified as RC – 31/2023/NIA/DLI. This case is related to the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Northeast states.
The case was filed on December 26, 2023, under several laws including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substabces Act, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
This action was taken based on reliable information about a significant illegal supply network operating in the region.
Investigations have shown that the accused set up a network in the border areas between Myanmar and Mizoram. Their goal was to acquire and move arms and ammunition, as well as smuggle explosives into Mizoram and Manipur from Myanmar.
Earlier, Laigaihawma was arrested in relation to this case. His associate, Lalmuamawma, also known as Mangliana, is still on the run and is from Myanmar.
They, along with their associates in Myanmar, were involved in providing arms, ammunition, and explosives in Mizoram and Manipur. They also sent supplies to armed groups based in Myanmar.
Further investigations have found that hawala channels were used to transfer payments for the trafficking of arms and ammunition.
On May 24, 2024, Assam Rifles recovered 46 grams of Heroin no. 4 worth Rupees 32.20 Lakhs in general area Zokhawthar and apprehended one Myanmar national
The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhawthar with Police Department, Zokhawthar based on specific tip off.
The entire consignment of Heroin no. 4 is worth Rs. 32.20 lakhs. The apprehended individual has been handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings, informed the Assam Rifles’ official press release.
