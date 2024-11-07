UGC NET December 2024: Ayurveda Biology Added As Subject In UGC NET

NEW DELHI: In a major development to facilitate traditional knowledge in addition to modern education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the introduction of "Ayurveda Biology" as a new subject in the National Eligibility Test (NET).

The introduction of Ayurveda biology highlights the UGC's commitment to incorporating traditional Indian knowledge systems into higher education. This initiative is likely to draw more students to Ayurveda and related fields by enhancing research and innovation.

Interested candidates can apply for the UGC NET through the official NTA website, where they can access comprehensive information regarding the application process, exam patterns, and syllabus for all subjects, including the newly introduced Ayurveda Biology.