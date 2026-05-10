1 Indian national dead, 4 injured after dhow catches fire near Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI: A wooden dhow carrying general cargo with 18 Indian crew members capsized near the Strait of Hormuz after catching fire, leaving one Indian national dead and four receiving burn injuries, said a Government source. The incident occured on Friday near the strategic waterway, with authorities still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. According to the source, the crew members were rescued by a passing vessel after the dhow caught fire and overturned. “In this incident, one Indian on the dhow died while four received burn injuries,” the source told ANI, adding that the injured crew members are currently receiving treatment in Dubai and are reported to be safe. Indian consular officials met the rescued nationals shortly after the incident, the source said. “Our officials from the Indian Consulate met the rescued Indian nationals yesterday night itself. The consulate is also in touch with the Dhow owner and extending all possible assistance,” the source added. (ANI)

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