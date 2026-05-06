Project Freedom: US-led mission to create protective ‘dome’ over Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth outlined “Project Freedom” at the Pentagon on Tuesday, describing it as a temporary, defensive US-led mission aimed at securing the free flow of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and countering what Washington calls Iranian interference in international waters. Speaking alongside Gen Dan Caine, Hegseth said President Trump had directed US Central Command to ensure uninterrupted maritime trade through the strategic waterway. He characterised Iran’s actions as an “illegal stranglehold” and an extortion-like tolling system targeting global shipping, which he said the US intends to dismantle.

According to Hegseth, the operation involves significant US military presence, including destroyers, fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft providing continuous monitoring of commercial vessels. He described this as a protective “dome” over the Strait designed to safeguard civilian ships and maintain open sea lanes.

He emphasised that Project Freedom is “defensive in nature, focused in scope, and temporary,” and distinct from other US military initiatives. While insisting the mission is not offensive, he warned that American forces remain fully prepared to respond if threatened, stating the US would defend its personnel, ships, and aircraft without hesitation. He also warned Iran of “overwhelming and devastating” consequences should it attack US forces or commercial shipping.

Hegseth urged the international community to eventually take over responsibility for maritime security, saying the US intervention was intended to stabilise the situation and restore normal commercial traffic.

On legal and political questions, he referenced the 60-day War Powers framework but argued that presidential authority allows for rapid escalation or resumption of military operations if necessary. He also suggested that a ceasefire would pause but not remove the administration’s ability to restart combat operations.

The Pentagon official further stated that US forces would not need to enter Iranian territorial waters or airspace to achieve their objectives. He accused Iran of harassing civilian vessels and attempting to control a critical global shipping chokepoint for financial gain, calling such actions unacceptable and a form of international extortion.

Hegseth concluded that the mission had already demonstrated effectiveness, noting that US commercial and military vessels had safely transited the Strait, which he said showed shipping lanes were currently secure. (ANI)

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