1 killed, 2 missing in Indonesia flood: National Disaster Management Agency

Jakarta: One person was killed and two others missing following floods in Parigi Moutong regency, Central Sulawesi province in Indonesia, the national disaster management agency said on Sunday.

"High-intensity rain fell in the upper Toribulu river area at 4:38 a.m. local time on Sunday, resulting in water laden with mud inundating nearby settlements," said agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. The flood struck a bridge, cutting off a village and impacting 120 families, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, the flood also damaged houses, prompting a number of villagers to seek refuge at the village office. Rescue operations were ongoing for those affected, and efforts to locate the two missing individuals continued.

The meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency has issued a warning that heavy rainfall was expected to persist until at least Monday. (IANS)

