13 innocent civilians killed as Pakistan violates Afghan airspace with deadly air strikes

Kabul: The Taliban Government in Kabul on Wednesday announced that overnight air strikes carried out by Pakistani forces inside Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals and left 14 others injured.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Pakistan violated Afghanistan’s airspace, launching targeted bombardments on civilian residences in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The unprovoked aggression claimed the lives of 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man.

Mujahid further noted that 14 women sustained injuries during the military assault, and he subsequently shared photographs documenting the casualties of the strikes.

Over the past year, relentless Pakistani military operations inside Afghanistan have claimed hundreds of lives amid surging cross-border hostilities. In a particularly devastating assault in March, Pakistani forces bombed a rehabilitation centre in Kabul, causing the deaths of at least 269 individuals. (ANI)

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