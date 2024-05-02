24 killed as highway collapses in China: Local Authorities

At least 24 people were killed after part of an expressway collapsed in China’s Guangdong Province, causing 20 vehicles to plunge on Wednesday, local authorities said. Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the government of the province’s Meizhou city, Xinhua news agency reported. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The collapsed section is 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said. Aerial photos show one side of the expressway caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope. The accident did not involve any large vehicles or vehicles transporting hazardous chemicals, according to officials. (IANS)

