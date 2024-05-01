Meghalaya: Landslide Near Sonapur Tunnel Wreaks Havoc on Barak-Guwahati National Highway, Truck Driver and Co-Pilot Narrowly Escape Tragedy

SHILLONG: On Tuesday evening colossal landslide wreaked havoc near the Sonapur tunnel along the Meghalaya part of the Barak-Guwahati national highway. The incident occurred along the Lumshnong – Ratacherra stretch. It developed with the powerful descent of a massive tree and a substantial volume of debris from the nearby hills. This directly impacted a truck.

The truck bore the full force of the landslide. This resulted in significant damage to the vehicle. The truck contained a driver and co-pilot. Witnesses described the scenario as chaotic. The truck was entwined amid the debris.

This raised concerns about possible fatalities. However, fortune favored the occupants. They managed to extricate themselves from the wreckage. They sustained only minor injuries.

Landslide brought traffic on the crucial highway to a halt. Numerous vehicles stranded on either side of the Sonapur tunnel. Authorities began clearance operations swiftly. They aimed to remove the debris and fallen trees impeding the roadway.

Despite sincere efforts the size of the obstruction is vast. This indicates the clearance process is likely to extend over several hours. Commuters are experiencing increased inconvenience.

Following the incident an extensive line of vehicles has formed. Travelers are grappling with significant delays and uncertainty. Local authorities have issued advisories. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes until the highway is safe for traversal.

The Sonapur tunnel acts as key link between Barak Valley and Guwahati. It has a history of being prone to such incidents during the monsoon season. This region's susceptibility to landslides highlights the need for proactive measures. These measures should aim to mitigate risks and protect travelers on this important route.

Clearance operations continue in the landslide's aftermath. Authorities remain vigilant with an emphasis on safety. There is paramount importance in minimizing disruptions for commuters. They, who are navigating the Barak-Guwahati national highway should be prioritized.