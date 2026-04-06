3 more ‘wins’ like this and US is ruined: Iran speaker posts downed jet photo

Tehran: Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on Sunday shared images of destroyed aircraft and said that the US would be ruined if it were victorious in this manner.

If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined,” he said in a post on X.

Iran’s Military on Sunday claimed that it had shot down two US Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane.

“After enemy attempts to rescue their downed fighter pilot, invading drones in southern Isfahan were shot down in a joint operation by IRGC and Basij forces, with support from local law enforcement. Two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane were shot down in southern Isfahan,” Spokesman of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, according to Press TV.

United States President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict. (ANI)

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