Iran calls United States rescue operation for F-15 crew member ‘complete failure’

Tehran: Iran on Sunday claimed that a United States military rescue operation aimed at retrieving the crew member of a downed F-15 aircraft ended in “complete failure”, alleging that its forces destroyed multiple American military assets during the mission, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, citing a statement issued by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the US operation was described as a “so-called” rescue effort that served as a cover for a rapid withdrawal.

Zolfaghari stated that the operation took place at an abandoned airfield south of Isfahan in Iran and was swiftly countered by Iranian armed forces. He claimed that the Iranian response led to the destruction of two US C-130 military transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters. (ANI)

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