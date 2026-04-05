48 hours before all hell will rain: Donald Trump issues ultimatum to Iran

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will rain down on them”.

Trump’s message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his post read.

His latest 48-hour ultimatum is a reminder of his 10-day deadline given to Tehran last month. (ANI)

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