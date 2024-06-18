Afghan supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada calls for unity among citizens

Kabul: The Supreme Leader of the Afghan caretaker government, Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Monday, called upon Afghans to stay united and support his administration, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The elusive leader of Afghanistan made the call in his speech after leading Eid al-Adha prayers in Kandahar city, the capital of the southern Kandahar province, on Monday morning, local media outlet TOLOnews reported, based on an audio-recorded speech.

“Brothers, accept the plague, but not disunity, because disunity is the worst disease. I do not want disunity among Afghans. If a group of people removes me, I will be happy, but I will not be happy with division among them,” TOLOnews quoted Akhundzada’s speech received by the private media outlet.

Afghans have started from Monday to celebrate the three-day Eid al-Adha holiday, the largest religious festival every year, with fervour and solemnity amid tight security, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Friday, in a congratulatory message before Eid al-Adha, the leader said that Afghanistan seeks to establish political and economic relations with all countries across the world. (IANS)

