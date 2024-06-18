Assam: Eid-ul-Zuha celebrated with religious fervor in Hojai

Hojai: Along with the rest of the country, the holy festival of sacri-fice Eid-Ul-Zuha, also known as Eid-al-adha was Celebrated with pomp and gaiety in entire Hojai District on Monday.

Despite, incessant rainfall since last couple of days the festivity was celebrated with high tone here. Thousands of Muslims joined the celebration of Eid--Ul-Zuha at Masjids in Hojai , Nilba-gan, Daboka, Udali, Jugijaan, Murajhar, Gopal Nagar, Kapasbari,Lanka and Lumding.The na-maaz began at 7 AM in the morning.

In the namaz the Muslims prayed before the almighty Allah to bless each and every human be-ing with happiness, for universal peace and harmony.Hojai Markets were thronged with child-ren's from nearby areas enjoying the festivity by purchasing varieties of food items and sports items. Talking to our correspondent, Basit Alom Chowdhury, President, Nilbagan Youth Asso-ciation said this Eid festival is the symbol of peace, tranquility and brotherhood. He said ,"We Muslim prayed to almighty Allah for the Universal peace and happiness".

