Apple sends fresh spyware threat alert to iPhone users in 98 nations

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has issued a fresh warning to iPhone users in at least 98 countries, including in India, about a potential new mercenary spyware attack like ‘Pegasus’.

According to the Apple warning, it has detected that “you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID”.

In the warning, the iPhone maker further said that this attack is “likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do”.

“Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously,” the company added.

In October last year, the US-based technology company sent similar warnings to users in India.

In April this year, the tech giant sent threat notifications to select users in 92 countries, including some in India, who may have been targeted using ‘mercenary spyware’ like Pegasus from the NSO Group.

Since 2021, the company has sent threat notifications multiple times a year as it detected these attacks. Recently, the Indian government warned Apple users in India about multiple vulnerabilities in their devices. (IANS)

