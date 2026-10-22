Araghchi: US Opposition Rooted in Rejection of Iranian Ideology, Not Nuclear Dispute

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that Washington's long-standing dispute over Tehran's nuclear program is merely an "excuse", asserting that the Islamic Republic honoured the conditions of the previous international agreements, only to watch the US "abandon" it unreasonably.

In an interview with Iraq's Al-Ikhbariya network, Araghchi stated that Washington's ultimate opposition lies in Iran's refusal to accept American hegemony in the Middle East. "The nuclear issue is an excuse; what the Americans oppose and do not accept is Iranian ideology. They completely reject the Iranian perspective, which emphasises confronting American dominance and not surrendering to its power. This is the same thinking that has led to the formation and emergence of the resistance in our region," Araghchi said, according to the remarks carried by IRIB.

Addressing Washington's history of diplomatic compliance, Araghchi pointed out that Tehran had previously fulfilled international agreements, only for the United States to unilaterally walk away without justification.

Despite ongoing diplomatic friction and military posturing, Araghchi emphasised that Washington understands the severe costs of initiating a direct military conflict, citing Iran's defence preparation as the primary deterrent against American aggression.

"Americans know very well that they cannot achieve any of their goals through war," Araghchi warned. "In my opinion, the main deterrent against the US starting a new war is precisely this complete readiness of Iran." (ANI)