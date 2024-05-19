Meghalaya: Old Assembly wall collapses after facing multiple landslides

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has debunked the claim that a retaining wall which collapsed at Mawdiangdiang on Friday was at the site of the new Assembly building.

“After doing my preliminary investigation and findings along with the PWD I have been informed that this particular retaining wall has nothing to do with the main construction building that is going on,” Sangma said after visiting the site on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chief Minister he was told that it is impossible to reach that location (new Assembly building) from where the retaining wall collapsed.

“It is very far away down on the sloping side. So it is not at all connected with this building construction, it is a completely different project going on which is quite away from the city,” he added.

Sangma also said that the construction of the retaining wall is being implemented by the Assembly secretariat and not the Public Works Department (PWD). The Chief Minister pointed out that the wall was made about a couple of years back, and the only reason it went down is because of the many landslides it had to face.

