Australian parliament moves cross-party motion raising concern over human rights in Tibet

CANBERRA: The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) co-chair Senator Deborah O'Neill (Labour) continues to highlight the international concern over human right violations in Tibet and the protection of Tibetan cultural and religious identity. The Senator recently introduced a cross-party motion on Tibet in the Australian Senate. Marking the 67th anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan Uprising, an identical motion was also passed in Australia's House of Representatives.

The initiative marks Australia as the first nation within the IPAC network to introduce a parliamentary motion on Tibet after the Alliance's agreement at the IPAC Brussels Summit 2025 to pursue coordinated parliamentary action on Tibet.

Senators from various political parties co-sponsored the motion, showcasing strong cross-party consensus in the Australian Senate on the importance of protecting Tibetan human rights and safeguarding religious freedom.

The motion read, that the Senate extends well-wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and commends his lifelong commitment and contribution to the promotion of oneness of humanity, nonviolence, human rights, interfaith harmony, environmental awareness and democracy. It reiterated that governments should not interfere in the selection of religious leaders, and that includes the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama.

It also expresses deep concern over the Chinese Government's "repressive policies" in Tibet "aimed at eradicating the distinct cultural and religious identity" of the Tibetan people, including plans to interfere in the centuries-old spiritual tradition concerning the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. The motion urged the Chinese Government to recognize the fundamental human rights of Tibetan people and to enter into genuine dialogue, without precondition, with the Dalai Lama with a view to achieving long-term peace and freedom in Tibet.

According to Human Rights Watch, Uyghurs, Tibetans and other communities with different identities, including members of unofficial churches, face the most severe suppression of rights. Chinese authorities have also intensified repression in Hong Kong, it said. (IANS)

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