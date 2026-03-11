Tibet supporters gather in Dharamshala to mark 67th Uprising Day

DHARAMSHALA: Tibetans living in exile and supporters of the Tibetan cause from more than 37 countries gathered in Dharamshala on Tuesday to commemorate the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang.

The annual observance holds deep significance for Tibetans across the world, as it marks the 1959 uprising in Lhasa against Chinese rule, which eventually led to the Dalai Lama fleeing Tibet and establishing the Tibetan government-in-exile in India. Dharamshala, which has served as the headquarters of the Tibetan spiritual leadership and the Central Tibetan Administration for decades, continues to be a focal point for such commemorations.

People attending the event included members of Tibetan exile communities, international activists, and representatives of Tibet support groups from several countries. Participants gathered to express solidarity with the Tibetan people and to draw attention to the ongoing concerns related to Tibet’s political and cultural situation.

Speaking about the international engagement around the Tibetan issue, Representative of Associazione Italia-Tibet, Gunto Colonia, highlighted the discussions held among global Tibet support groups in recent days.

“We have had an international meeting of Tibet support groups for the last three days. This is the year of the 90th birthday of His Holiness, the year of compassion. They organized this meeting, and there are representatives here of Tibetan support groups from all over the world... We are here to speak about how to continue supporting the Tibetan people and how we can contribute in our own way in our countries to the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict,” Colonia said.

According to participants, the three-day international meeting brought together activists and supporters who discussed strategies to strengthen global advocacy for the Tibetan cause. The gathering also aimed to coordinate awareness campaigns, encourage dialogue on the issue, and promote peaceful efforts toward addressing the long-standing Sino-Tibetan dispute. (ANI)

