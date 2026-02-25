Former Tibetan detainees offer ‘Long Life Prayer to Dalai Lama’, highlight curbs in Tibet

Dharamshala: Former Tibetan political detainees, along with the Lhasa Boys' Association Switzerland, offered a Long Life Prayer ceremony to the 14th Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, according to a report by Phayul.

Held on Monday, the ceremony featured an emotional appeal on behalf of Tibetans living inside Tibet. The message was read by former political prisoner Ngawang Sangdrol, who was arrested at the age of 13 and spent 11 years in prison. It conveyed the deep yearning of Tibetans for the Dalai Lama's return and expressed anguish over their present circumstances under Chinese governance.

In the letter, the signatories reaffirmed their unwavering faith in the Tibetan spiritual leader, reverently calling him the "Protector of the Snow Land, Tenzin Gyatso." They appealed for his early return, saying that in his absence, the Snow Land has been reduced to "only a name, an empty remainder." While expressing joy at participating in the celebration of his life, they also voiced sorrow over what they described as living helplessly under domination.

The letter portrayed the continued life of His Holiness as a source of hope for Tibetans and outlined what it described as growing pressures on Tibetan identity, language and religion.

It alleged that Tibetan-language teachers are now required to obtain Chinese-language certification to continue teaching, a move viewed as diminishing the status of Tibetans in their own homeland. Educators who prioritise Tibetan language preservation reportedly risk losing their jobs if they fail to comply. Students are said to be discouraged from studying Tibetan, being told it offers little future benefit and may hinder academic progress. In some cases, students showing interest in Tibetan studies are allegedly ridiculed. (ANI)

Also Read: Tibetans offer condolence prayers for Ngari Rinpoche, youngest brother of Dalai Lama