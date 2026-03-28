Balendra Shah sworn in as Nepal’s youngest-ever Prime Minister

KATHMANDU: Balendra Shah, the parliamentary party leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Nepal. The 35-year-old leader is the youngest elected Prime Minister of Nepal.

President Ram Chandra Poudel on Friday appointed former Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Shah—popularly known as Balen—to the post as per Article 76(1) of the Constitution, the President’s Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the first Cabinet meeting of Nepal’s new Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, has decided to implement the report of the inquiry commission formed to investigate the Gen-Z protest.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers also decided to form a study committee to look into matters related to security personnel, based on the recommendations of the Karki Commission.

The Cabinet has decided to form a separate investigation committee to examine the role of security agencies, and it will be implemented immediately in cases involving political leaders and others.

The newly formed government has publicised the decisions taken at its first Cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Apart from that, the first meeting of rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah also took four major decisions, including the implementation of the report of the commission formed to investigate the suppression of the Gen-Z movement.

The Cabinet decided to express respect and pay tribute to all known and unknown martyrs of the Gen-Z movement on September 8 and 9, 2025, as well as to the martyrs of earlier movements. It also appointed Sasmit Pokharel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, as the official spokesperson of the Government of Nepal.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the government’s reform agenda, which is set to be published tomorrow. The meeting also resolved to implement the report submitted by the commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki, which investigated the incidents that occurred during the demonstrations on September 8 and 9, 2025. The new government, formed within a month of the March 5 polls held after six months of the September Gen-Z protest, gave a nearly two-thirds majority to the Balen-associated Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). (Agencies)

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