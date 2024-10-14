Bangladesh: Assailants Kill Another Journalist; PEC Demands Justice

DHAKA: Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, expressed serious concerns over the murder of another journalist in turmoil-hit Bangladesh.
Senior journalist Swapan Kumar Bhadra, who worked for several Bengali newspapers like Dainik Swajan, Ajker Khabar and Khabar Patra was hacked to death on 12 October this year by three unknown assailants in front of his residence at Majhipara in Mymensingh locality.
The PEC have urged the authorities to punish the culprits and adequately compensate the victim’s family.
The 65-year-old veteran journalist was not associated with any newspaper at the time of his death but the former vice-president of Tarakanda Press Club remained active on social media where he highlighted various pertinent issues like terrorism, drug-menace and anti-social activities.
The local police have arrested a youth named Sagar Miyan in connection with his murder and a manhunt for the other two suspects is underway.
The outspoken media person has left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter with other close relatives.
“Bangladesh adds another journalist to the list of journo-victims which has already reached 110 until now this year across the globe. We condemn the incident and urge the interim government head Prof Muhammad Yunus to take personal interest in delivering justice to the bereaved family as early as possible,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch), adding that the conflict-ridden nation had recently lost five journalists to assailants in the anti-Sheikh Hasina government agitation.
Meanwhile, Nava Thakuria, the South Asia representative of the PEC, informed that six media persons identified as Hasan Mehedi, Shakil Hossain, Abu Taher Md Turab, Tahir Zaman Priyo, Pradip Kumar Bhowmik and Tanjil Jahan Islam Tamim were killed in Bangladesh till date this year.
