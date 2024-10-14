Bangladesh: Assailants Kill Another Journalist; PEC Demands Justice

DHAKA: Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, expressed serious concerns over the murder of another journalist in turmoil-hit Bangladesh.

Senior journalist Swapan Kumar Bhadra, who worked for several Bengali newspapers like Dainik Swajan, Ajker Khabar and Khabar Patra was hacked to death on 12 October this year by three unknown assailants in front of his residence at Majhipara in Mymensingh locality.

The PEC have urged the authorities to punish the culprits and adequately compensate the victim’s family.

The 65-year-old veteran journalist was not associated with any newspaper at the time of his death but the former vice-president of Tarakanda Press Club remained active on social media where he highlighted various pertinent issues like terrorism, drug-menace and anti-social activities.