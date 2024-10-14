Assam: Immersion Process Conducted Peacefully In Goalpara

GOALPARA: As the Durga Puja festivities concluded yesterday, the immersion process of the Durga idols was conducted smoothly and peacefully in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday.

The district administration ensured that necessary arrangements were put in place so to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

Security personnel were deployed at the routes through which the vehicles carrying the idols passed so as to maintain law and order. SDRF troops were also kept on high alert in case of any emergency.

Keeping the age old tradition intact, the district administration made special arrangements at Kacharighat located on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Goalpara.