Bangladesh election campaign ends, opinion polls indicate tough BNP-Jamaat contest

Dhaka: As the curtain came down on Bangladesh's election campaign on Tuesday, political parties concluded weeks of intense electioneering ahead of February 12 national elections, local media reported. In the closing hours, leaders made several promises and pledges, leaving voters to assess them before the polls slated for Thursday.

The campaigning restrictions came into force on Tuesday morning under the Parliamentary Election Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates' Rules, 2025. As per the code of conduct, political parties, candidates, or individuals must conclude electioneering 48 hours before the voting begins, Bangladesh's leading daily, The Dhaka Tribune, reported.

The political parties and candidates began their election campaigning on January 22, following the allocation of election symbols a day before.

Meanwhile, a series of pre-election opinion polls released by various organisations in Bangladesh has produced sharply contrasting projections, raising concerns about their methodology, credibility and the potential impact on voter perception.

Three major surveys published in the last two days projected different pictures of the electoral landscape, particularly in terms of the relative strength of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance and the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc, The Dhaka Tribune reported. (IANS)

Also Read: Cyber abuse, threats shadow women candidates in Bangladesh elections