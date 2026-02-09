Cyber abuse, threats shadow women candidates in Bangladesh elections

Dhaka: As Bangladesh prepares for its high-stakes national election, women candidates are facing a surge in cyber harassment, coordinated online abuse and targeted misinformation, local media reports have highlighted. Despite women comprising nearly half the country’s population, they make up only about four per cent of candidates contesting the polls, underscoring deep-rooted gender barriers in electoral politics.

Several women candidates have reported organised cyberbullying, character assassination, sexual harassment and threats aimed at intimidating them and undermining their campaigns. Dilshana Parul, National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate from Dhaka-19, said she has been subjected to relentless online trolling, particularly over her decision to wear a headscarf. Quoted by The Dhaka Tribune, she said the abuse comes not only from rival party supporters but also from those claiming to be progressive.

Parul also alleged physical threats to her campaign workers, stating that her team was attacked at a rural electricity site and that warnings were issued to intimidate female voters and workers. She noted that while male politicians are usually criticised over corruption or policies, women are often targeted over their character. Despite this, she said she remains committed to grassroots campaigning and constituency development.

Another NCP candidate, Nabila Tasnid from Dhaka-20, reported an unfair campaign environment, with banners torn down and authorities demanding evidence before taking action. She accused coalition-backed groups of spreading misinformation and questioning women’s leadership, saying online propaganda and character attacks were the primary tools used against her.

Taslima Akhter of Gonoshonghoti Andolon said anonymous online harassment thrives because women are easy targets, but insisted intimidation would not deter her advocacy for women’s rights and social reforms.

Election Commission data shows that 30 of the 51 parties contesting the February 12 polls have not fielded a single female candidate, reflecting continued marginalisation amid rising lawlessness and political exclusion. (IANS)

