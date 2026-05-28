Bangladesh enduring immense suffering, hope Eid brings renewed strength: Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the citizens, stating that festivities have come at a time of “profound crisis and hardship” endured by the people across the country. In a statement shared by the Awami League on X, Hasina expressed grave concerns over the “pain and suffering” of the people in Bangladesh. “For the past 21 months, leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League have faced brutal killings, continuous attacks, and false cases, while countless party members remain imprisoned. Not only our political family, but also the people of the country are enduring immense suffering,” the former PM stated.

“The premature deaths of hundreds of children from measles, horrific violence and rape against women and children, the collapse of law and order, and a devastated economy have pushed the nation toward deep darkness,” she added. Stressing that the festival teaches the “values of sacrifice and devotion”, Hasina expressed hope that this spirit would inspire renewed strength amid the prevailing difficult time circumstances. “Even amid immense adversity, it will give us the strength to dedicate ourselves to truth and the welfare of the country and to remain prepared for any sacrifice necessary,” she noted. (IANS)

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