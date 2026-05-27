Measles Outbreak in Bangladesh May Worsen During Eid Gatherings, Warn Experts

DHAKA: As Bangladesh's escalating measles outbreak claimed over 500 lives, public health experts and physicians have warned that mass gatherings, long-distance travel and family visits during Eid holidays could further accelerate the spread of the disease.

They advised families with young children to avoid unnecessary gatherings, restrict movement and adhere to the preventive measures, cautioning that approaching the hot season may intensify the transmission risks, local media reported on Tuesday.

Experts noted that the lack of adequate treatment facilities in remote areas remains a serious concern, especially for children who may fall sick while travelling.

"In this situation, it is best for people to stay where they are. Unnecessary movement should be limited as much as possible," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, Dhaka Tribune, quoted the Director of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, FA Asma Khanom, as saying.

Addressing a programme at the Secretariat last week, Bangladesh's Health Minister Sakhawat Husain warned that unrestricted Eid travel and crowded public transport could fuel transmission of measles. (IANS)

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