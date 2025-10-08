Bangladesh: ICT launches formal investigation against Awami League

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) investigative agency on Tuesday launched a formal investigation into the Awami League as a political party over alleged charges of crimes against humanity during last year’s July demonstrations, the local media reported.

Confirming the development, the tribunal’s Chief Prosecutor, Mohammad Tajul Islam, told reporters on Tuesday that an investigation officer has already been appointed.

The announcement followed the Chief Prosecutor’s remark during a press briefing on Sunday, where he had hinted at the beginning of a formal investigation into the Awami League.

“A political party called the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) has already filed a complaint against the Awami League as a party for crimes against humanity in July. We are investigating based on that,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Samakal quoted the Chief Prosecutor as saying.

“At this stage, we are initiating a preliminary probe to determine whether the Awami League can be held accountable as a criminal organisation. Once the full investigation begins, we will be able to assess the progress of the case. For now, we are carefully examining the allegations,” he added.

Tajul further said that major developments in the investigation could take place within this month.

“Trials of several cases are ongoing, with a number of them nearing conclusion. In addition, there will be some important developments related to the cases. Charge sheets will be submitted in many major cases, and we also expect that formal charges will be filed,” he stated.

Earlier, on October 2, 2024, NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj lodged a complaint with the Chief Prosecutor of the ICT seeking the trial of the Awami League. The complaint alleged that the Awami League, along with the 14-party alliance, was held responsible for the genocide. Following this, the tribunal’s investigation agency launched a formal probe with a trial set to commence once the investigation is completed.

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party’s supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against the former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and her party members on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024. (IANS)

