Bangladesh: National Citizen Party (NCP) question neutrality of Election Commission

Dhaka: As Bangladesh gears up for the general elections, the National Citizen Party (NCP) expressed doubts over the Election Commission’s (EC) ability to hold credible and neutral polls in the country, local media reported. Addressing a press briefing at the party’s central office in Dhaka on Sunday night, the NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said that the EC is incapable of conducting fair polls. “The Election Commission has legalized candidacies in violation of several existing laws, including those in the constitution and the Representation of the People Order (RPO). (IANS)

