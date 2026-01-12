Bangladesh: Shariatpur bomb explosion death toll rises to 2

SHARIATPUR: The death toll in the bomb explosion in Zajira upazila of Shariatpur increased to two after Md Nabin Hossain, 22, died while receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), The Daily Star reported.

Another person injured in the blast, Arman Nayan Molla, 25, is still in critical condition.

According to The Daily Star, the explosion occurred early Thursday inside a tin-shed house in Beparikandi village under Bilashpur Union. The blast destroyed the structure and blew off its roof. Police later recovered materials used for making bombs from the site, the report said.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, confirmed that Nabin died around 4:30 pm while doctors were assessing the injured and the extent of the damage. Nabin, who worked as a mechanic, suffered serious injuries to his face and hands. His body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

In a related development, police recovered the mutilated body of Sohan Bepari, 32, from a crop field about half a kilometre from the blast location. Authorities are probing how the body was found there. (ANI)

