Bangladesh Supreme Court Rolls Back Controversial Job Quotas Amid Deadly Protests

DHAKA: The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has rolled back a contentious quota system for government job applicants following a nationwide turmoil and deadly confrontations between law enforcement authorities and protesters which have claimed over a 100 lives so far.
The apex court delivered a verdict mandating 93% of the government jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system, sparring the remaining 7% for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle in 1971.
Earlier, Bangladesh witnessed massive unrest after the government had decided to reserve 30% of such jobs for the relatives of freedom fighters.
Sunday's ruling comes in the aftermath of fierce demonstrations — mostly led by students — that took a violent turn on Tuesday after agitators began clashing with police.
During the deadly riots, the cops fired tear gas and rubber bullets and hurled smoke grenades to disperse stone-pelting protesters who filled the streets and university campuses in large numbers.
Ahead of the top court's hearing, the government extended a curfew, with soldiers patrolling the streets of Dhaka, the epicenter of the demonstrations.
Internet and text message services in Bangladesh remain suspended since Thursday, creating an "information blackout" as police enforced a ban on public gatherings.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the curfew will be relaxed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for people to gather essential supplies. Authorities have granted "shoot-on-sight" orders to impose the curfew rules.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has declared Sunday and Monday as public holidays, with only emergency services allowed to operate.
Enisul Huq, the Minister of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, stated that the government was open to discussing their demands.
The demands included the reform of the current quota system, the reopening of student dormitories shut by the police following the clashes and for some university officials to step down after failing to protect campuses from the violence.