Bangladesh Supreme Court Rolls Back Controversial Job Quotas Amid Deadly Protests

DHAKA: The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has rolled back a contentious quota system for government job applicants following a nationwide turmoil and deadly confrontations between law enforcement authorities and protesters which have claimed over a 100 lives so far.

The apex court delivered a verdict mandating 93% of the government jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system, sparring the remaining 7% for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle in 1971.

Earlier, Bangladesh witnessed massive unrest after the government had decided to reserve 30% of such jobs for the relatives of freedom fighters.