JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party issued a series of conditions for joining a potential national unity government, including a commitment to preserve Israeli security zones established during the war in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

The demands were outlined in an official Likud position paper as Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party invited Likud on Saturday to begin a "marathon" of coalition talks aimed at forming a broad national unity government. Yashar said its negotiating team would "turn over every stone," pursue bold initiatives and seek a breakthrough that could lead to the formation of a new government. Likud's proposed guidelines also include recognising Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state, and an agreement on the status of Jewish ultra-Orthodox students regarding military service, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Likud party conditioned the formation of a national unity government with the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot on an agreement not to establish a state commission of inquiry into Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, local media reported. Opposition parties have demanded such an inquiry since the attack, while Netanyahu's coalition has rejected it, arguing that such a commission would not be objective. According to Kan, the condition is expected to be raised at a meeting between the parties' leaders scheduled for Sunday, reports Xinhua, quoting Israel's state-owned Kan News.

Likud told the broadcaster that core disputes, including the inquiry, should be addressed during negotiations.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible extension of up to two weeks granted by the president.

Netanyahu's opponents won 67 of parliament's 120 seats in the October 27 election, but that majority includes 19 seats held by Arab parties, whose support some of Eisenkot's prospective coalition partners reject. (IANS)

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