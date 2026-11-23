KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that NATO membership remains the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine, asserting that the country's inclusion in the alliance would also strengthen NATO. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership was discussed during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

"The Allies understand that the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. And the clearest way to strengthen NATO is to bring Ukraine in," he wrote. Addressing proposals for security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defence, Zelenskyy said Kyiv still lacked clarity on how such arrangements would function and whether participating countries would be prepared to defend Ukraine against another attack. "For Ukraine, it's not clear yet, because we still don't have a full answer about what this collective would be, how it would defend us, and whether it would be ready to repel the aggressor," he said.

He stressed that any alternative security arrangement must be clearly defined in writing and supported by concrete commitments rather than verbal assurances. "The answers should not just be words - this has to be on paper," Zelenskyy stated. The Ukrainian President further underlined the need for security guarantees that would remain effective beyond the tenure of US President Donald Trump, arguing that Ukraine required permanent protection rather than a temporary arrangement lasting only two years.(ANI)

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