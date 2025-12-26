BNP's Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years amid deepening crisis

DHAKA: Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, arrived in Dhaka on Thursday after 17 years of self-imposed exile amid the deepening political crisis in the nation. Rahman landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.

He was warmly received by BNP leaders, which included Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, members of the party's Standing Committee and other central leaders.

Following this, Rahman left the airport for the reception venue in the capital's 300 Feet Road in a bulletproof bus where he is scheduled to address a massive gathering, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Reports suggest that thousands of BNP supporters had gathered in the venue from early morning to welcome Rahman, waving banners and chanting "The leader is coming". (IANS)

