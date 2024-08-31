Boring, rambled incoherently: Former US President Donald Trump on Kamala Harris

New Delhi: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed his rival Kamala Harris over her first major interview since her entry into the election after Joe Biden’s exit.

“I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris’ answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her “values haven’t changed...,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

“...On that I agree, her values haven’t changed - The Border is going to remain open, not closed, there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police. America will become a WASTELAND,” Trump added. He said Harris “rambled incoherently” in the interview, and branded the interview ‘boring’.

In another post, he also said he “looks so forward” to debating Kamala Harris and “exposing her for the fraud she is”.

“Harris has changed every one of her long held positions, on everything. America will never allow an election WEAPONIZING MARXIST TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE US,” he wrote. (IANS)

